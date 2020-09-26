The coronavirus infection has risen in north Essex over the past seven days.

The latest figures show the infection rate in Colchester is now 15.9 cases per 100,000 people, with 31 cases recorded in the week ending on Tuesday, September 22.

This is an increase on 7.2 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending September 15, a period when 14 new cases of coronavirus were recorded.

In Tendring, the infection rate now stands at 6.8 cases per 100,000 people, with 10 new cases recorded.

This is up from 4.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending September 15, a week when 7 new cases of the virus were documented in the district.

In Braintree, the infection rate stands at 7.9 cases per 100,000 people, with 12 new cases recorded in the seven day period ending Tuesday, September 22.

This is a rise from the 6.6 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending September 15.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent three days – September 23-25 – has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Compared to elsewhere in the country, south Essex is faring better than many areas.

In Bolton, 696 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 22 – the equivalent of 242.0 per 100,000 people.

Bolton continues to record the highest rate in England, up from 197.5 in the seven days to September 15.

Burnley has the second highest rate, up from 113.6 to 233.9 with 208 new cases.

Knowsley is in third place, where the rate has risen from 125.3 to 230.7, with 348 new cases.