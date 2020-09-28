VISITORS to a village football club are being urged to check-in using a mobile phone app to keep them safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tiptree Jobserve Youth Football Club play at Warriors Rest and have 15 teams - about 200 players - ranging from pre-school little ones to under-18s.

The committee has put together a package of safety measures and organisers are now asking all players, parents and opposition teams to check-in on arrival.

They believe it reiterates their desire to create a safe environment and hope it means grassroots football can continue as long as possible.

Facilities officer Lee Verney said: “As a club, we’re committed to protecting the health of our players, supporters and coaching staff.

“We’ve implemented the NHS Test and Trace system but, even before it was released, we’d already introduced a back-up called evePASS.

“Both allow visitors to scan a barcode via their mobile phone, reiterating how seriously the club takes these measures to make sure everyone can play in a safe environment.

“Since games have returned to Warriors Rest, we’ve received many positive comments from visiting teams and parents.

“It’s pleasing, given how hard the committee have worked to return safely.

“And hopefully, by applying these procedures, grassroots football can continue as long as possible in these strange and difficult times.”

Visitors should only use the evePASS app if there are problems with the NHS service.

Both can be downloaded before visiting.

The 2D barcode is on display at the entrance to the ground and at various locations around Warriors Rest.

Paper forms are also being used.

Mr Verney says his club have taken various other measures to keep people safe.

“As a club, so much work has been undertaken,” he said.

“Even when we were given the go-ahead, we took the decision not to rush back but to take our time and make sure we’d put in place a comprehensive package of safety precautions. It was vital we considered all aspects of returning to play safely.

“This included having to develop a detailed club risk assessment policy, the track and trace system and parent consent forms.

“All our pitches have clearly-marked social-distancing lines for spectators to view the match from, along with a separate entrance and exit to avoid pinch points at busy times.”

“In addition to all managers and coaches being thoroughly briefed regarding procedures and responsibilities, hand sanitisers, wipes and gel are available and personal protective equipment has been supplied to every one of our managers.

“These were bought with help from a £500 Football Foundation grant.”