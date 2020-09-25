MOTORISTS were caught in delays after strong winds toppled a large tree next to a busy road in Clacton.
Crews from nearby Clacton Fire Station helped to clear the tree from St John's Road after it came down shortly before 4.30pm on Friday.
The Met Office had issued a 'yellow warning' of wind on Friday morning, which remains in place until midnight.
It said strong northerly winds may lead to some disruption and that it was likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities would be affected by spray and large waves.
Gusts of wind were recorded at up to 37mph in Clacton.
- Delays - a fallen tree caused delays to traffic in Clacton.
Fire crews helped to control traffic in St John's Road until contractors arrived to remove the remainder of the tree.