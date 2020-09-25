POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a burglar wearing a face mask smashed his way into a home in Clacton.
The crook targeted the property in Orwell Road on Monday, September 7.
The suspect took more than £100 in cash as well as tools and computer games during the raid.
Essex Police has now released CCTV images following the incident.
A spokesman said: "We would like to speak to him about reports of a burglary.
"A man described as white, in his mid-20s, with dark hair and wearing a dark coloured hoodie and face mask, forced entry in a property in Orwell Road, Clacton, and took a number of items including a three figures sum of cash, credit cards, tools and videogames.
"Anyone with information are asked to contact Clacton CID."
Witnesses should call 101 quoting crime reference 42/143063/20 or by reporting it online at www.essex.police.uk.
Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.