A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds in parts of Essex throughout the day.
The Met Office has warned of strong gales leading to "some disruption" through the day and into this evening.
Drivers and commuters can expect some delays to on the roads and on the railways.
The Met Office said: "A period of strong northerly winds is expected to develop across East Anglia on Friday morning and persist into the evening.
"Gusts of 45-55 mph are likely at times across parts of East Anglia with 60-65 mph gusts at times in coastal districts.
"Persistent rain may also prove an additional hazard."
There were also warnings around bus services, with some journeys expected to take longer.
There is the potential for short term losses of power, while it is likely sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves.