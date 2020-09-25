THE coronavirus infection rate in the Tendring district has risen over the course of seven days.

The Covid-19 infection rate in Tendring is now 7.5 cases per 100,000 people, with eleven new cases confirmed in the week ending last Monday.

This is up from 4.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to September 14, a period where seven cases were confirmed.

The figures, for the seven days to September 21, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

In Maldon, the infection rate has fallen from 6.2 cases per 100,000 people.

In the week long period ending on Monday, the district recorded 4.6 cases per 100,000 people, with three new cases of the virus recorded.

Meanwhile, over in Colchester the infection rate has doubled going from 7.7 cases per 100,000 people to 15.4.

The week ending on September 14 recorded 15 new cases while the week ending on September 21 recorded 30.

In Braintree, the infection rate is now 10.5 cases per 100,000 people, with 16 new cases confirmed in the week ending last Monday.

This is up from 3.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to September 14, a period when six cases were confirmed.

Data for the most recent three days - September 22 to 24 - has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.