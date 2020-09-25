A GARAGE in Brightlingsea is set to be converted into a new shop or fastfood takeaway after plans were approved.
Sutharsan Shanmuganathan applied to Tendring Council for change of use for the garage and storage area in High Street, which is part of the existing Brain House newsagent.
A report said no specific end user has been identified for the units, but that converting the unused garage would give the owner the opportunity to lease it out.
The plans have now been approved by council officers.
Opening times for a shop will be restricted from 6am to 10pm and for a takeaway from 12noon to 10pm.