PLANS to build three homes on the site of garages near a historic hall in Brightlingsea have been rejected.
Karl Summers applied to Tendring Council to demolish six lock-up garages on land off Lime Street.
He wanted to replace them with three two-bedroom homes.
- Garages off Lime Street, Brightlingsea.
But the plans have been refused by planning officers because the site lies outside of any development boundary and within the Coastal Protection Belt.
The site was also considered to lie within the Brightlingsea Conservation Area and the setting of the Grade I listed Jacobes Hall, which dates back to 1315.