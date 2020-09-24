POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old from Frinton.
Eduard Olteanu was last seen on Sunday, September 20.
Essex Police said: "We want to find him to make sure he is OK.".
He is 5ft 2ins tall, has short black curly hair, a slight moustache and wears glasses.
He was wearing a grey hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms, black Nike trainers and a black puffer jacket.
He could also be wearing a silver or grey tight head covering, sometimes called a durag.
Eduard has links to the East London area as well as Southampton.
If you have seen him, or have any information about where he is, please call Essex Police on 101.