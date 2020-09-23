A MOTORCYCLIST has been seriously injured in a crash on the A120 during rush hour.

Three people were rushed to hospital following a serious crash this morning.

The accident happened shortly before 6.25am in Tinker Street, Ramsey.

A Ford Titanium and a Kawasaki motorbike were involved in the smash.

Fire crews from Dovercourt and Clacton attended and found two casualties trapped following the two-vehicle collision.

They were freed by crews and left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service at 7.45am.

Three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a car from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to the incident.

Crews treated three people at the scene and rushed two to Colchester Hospital and one to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire for further care.

Bill Davidson, Ramsey and Parkeston parish councillor, said the traffic was at a standstill for hours.

He said: “We have been trying to get the A120 dualled for a long time and when we get a tail back from an accident it gives more reason to get the carriageway dualled.

“The A120 is a dangerous road. Crashes affect everybody in the area needing to drive.”

He said its more important than ever to get the road widened as he believes it will prevent so many serious accidents.

Ramsey councillor Zoe Fairley agreed the road needs updating.

She added: “We need to see the road updated in some way.

“It’s long overdue, and should be updated for the safety of road users.”

The road was closed until mid afternoon with traffic being diverted through the back roads around Little Oakley and Great Oakley.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

An Essex Police spokesman added: “Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 140 or you can report it online at www.essex.police.uk.”