A COUNCIL has reassured residents it is doing everything it can to make the seafront as safe as possible after two potentially-dangerous landslips.

Earlier this year, large cliff slips occurred along Kings Parade in Holland-on-Sea between the Cliff Road and York Road junctions.

A second area of unstable promenade cliff has also since been identified just over a mile away at the junction connecting Russell Road and Marine Parade East in Clacton.

Tendring Council has carried out extensive investigations and concluded the primary cause of the failures was a result of an increase in the ground water level.

Council bosses also said the slipped material is actually helping to support the cliff above and is, therefore, currently being left in place to reduce the risk of further cliff failure.

The landslides come after the council successfully completed the first batch of vital works - which were started in 2018 - to stabilise a lengthy stretch of the seafront.

Holland-on-Sea resident Andy Baker, however, feels far from reassured.

Speaking at a full council meeting, he said: “The only action that appears to have been taken is to remove the beach huts affected to another part of Holland-on-Sea and clear away the debris.

“On the other site, until last week, there had been no action taken to remove the debris from the promenade, meaning it has been almost completely blocked to those with mobility issues using wheeled buggies, or families with children in pushchairs.

“What measures are being taken to ensure there are no further landslips at this location, to ensure the safety of those using the promenade and the footpath that runs above it?

“And what steps are being taken to ensure the rest of the cliff face is not likely to suffer from the same problem and be safe to walk under?”

Tendring Council’s Alex Porter, leisure and tourism portfolio holder, has now reiterated the authority is working to make the seafront safe.

“Since the failures occurred extensive ground investigations have been carried out,” he said.

“We have completed the outline design and are currently progressing the detailed design to stabilise these areas of cliff.”

which includes deep boreholes being installed at both locations and include water monitoring standpipes to allow information relating to the water levels within the ground, as well as a topographical survey.

“This information is essential to allow us to carry out the design. Inclinometer tubes have also been installed outside the current failure zone, these have shown that further movement is occurring. The monitoring of the movement is continuing to take place.

