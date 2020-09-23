Adorable - Becky Skeet sent us this picture of lovable Archie
THERE’S a special friendship to report in our latest selection of readers’ pet pictures.
Pat Edwards sent us a snap of pals Ernie, a tortoise, and Ollie-Mollie. The pair can be seen relaxing together in her garden.
Pat said: “Ernie was found by my niece when she was young and must be well into his sixties or even older now as he was quite big then. We advertised in Lost and Found at the time but had no response. Ollie-Mollie was a stray and is now at least 13.”
Standing to attention - Hazel Flynn sent us this picture of Major
Taking a break - Janice French sent us this picture of beloved dogs Toby and Pippin