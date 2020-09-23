A MAJOR road remains closed in both directions following a serious crash this morning.

The incident happened on the A120 between Ramsey and Wix shortly before 7am today.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident blocking both carriageways.

 

 

Traffic is causing further delays on the B1414 through Great Oakley and Little Oakley as drivers find alternative routes.

 

Essex Police have been contacted for comment. 

Stay with us for updates. 