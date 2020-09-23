A MAJOR road remains closed in both directions following a serious crash this morning.
The incident happened on the A120 between Ramsey and Wix shortly before 7am today.
Two vehicles were involved in the accident blocking both carriageways.
A120 between Ramsey and Wix – accident involving two vehicles blocking the carriageway. Delays in both directions – westbound back to Harwich and eastbound back towards Wix. Delays on the B1414 through Great and Little Oakley as drivers find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/xGMoQoFVac— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) September 23, 2020
Traffic is causing further delays on the B1414 through Great Oakley and Little Oakley as drivers find alternative routes.
#A120, between Horsely Cross and Ramsey, full closure of both carriageways currently in place due to a serious Road Traffic Accident. Long Delays Expected. Diversion Routes in place. #HorsleyCross #Ramsey @EPRoadsPolicing— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) September 23, 2020
Essex Police have been contacted for comment.
Stay with us for updates.