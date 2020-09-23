A REFURBISHED state-of-the-art playground costing nearly £100,000 has been unveiled, much to the delight of both children and one slide-loving councillor.

The Kirby Cross play area, which is located in Halstead Road, has finally re-opened after a £94,000 scheme which was spearheaded by Tendring Council and Kompan Ltd.

Three large slides and an impressive fort structure have been installed, along with a rope bridge, climbing wall, a big rope swing and slide and a climbing frame for the young...and young at heart).

In total, six new pieces of equipment have been placed at the site, while one has been removed, resulting in the playground becoming much more accessible.

The works were funded using the authority’s community cash pot which is made up of money paid by housing developers to support public projects.

The fancy, jam-packed revamp is already proving a hit with school children from the nearby Kirby Primary Academy, who were invited to try it out.

Contractors Kompan Ltd, who carried out the refurbishment on behalf of Tendring Council, also provided the pupils with goodie bags upon welcoming them back.

Having whizzed down one of the new slides following the unveiling, Michael Talbot, Tendring Council cabinet member for environment, said he is delighted.

“Having safe and fun play areas for children in our district to use is important for their health and wellbeing,” he said. “So, being able to refurbish and upgrade them periodically is a good thing to do.

“I hope the children of Kirby Cross enjoy and make good use of this playground, which looks fun to play in. “My thanks goes to our contractors for carrying out this work, and I hope the community will work with us to keep this facility in good condition for years to come.”

The installation comes months after the Kirby Children’s Play Committee generously donated £10,000 to the nearby Kirby Primary Academy.

At the time, teachers and staff were attempting to raise a staggering £33,000 in order to fund a new play area within the school.

The community group’s members had been trying to build a playground in the area for the past ten years.

Having failed to obtain an appropriate piece of land, however, they instead pledged their support to the school’s project, which is ongoing.

Kirby Primary Academy headteacher, Charlotte Booth-Rylett, said: “The children have really missed having any equipment to play with.”