PUPILS in reception, nursery, and two different year groups are having to self-isolate after a staff member and an early years student tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week bosses at Ravens Academy, in Nayland Drive, Clacton, informed parents of Year 3 and Year 4 students a teacher at the school had been infected with Covid-19.

As a result, some pupils and staff members were asked to remain at home for two weeks.

The school has now told parents all students in reception and nursery will also have to quarantine for two weeks after an early years pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

All other students, however, are required to continue attending school, unless they start displaying any virus symptoms, such as a high temperature or persistent cough.

Parents of children in Year 3 and Year 4 were initially informed of the worrying news last Wednesday when a letter was sent out by headteacher Valerie Rose.

The note mentioned the school having two positive cases, but it is currently unknown whether the second positive test was taken by a staff member, student or parent.

“We have been made aware of two members of our childcare setting community who have tested positive for Covid-19,” the letter read.

“We know that you will find this concerning and we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.

“The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the individuals have been contacted directly and will be staying at home for 14 days.”

At primary schools, each classroom is considered to be a bubble, as opposed to secondary schools, where an entire year group can be classed as a bubble.

A spokesman for Ravens Academy said: "We can confirm there has been a positive case of a pupil in our early years.

"We have therefore followed public health guidance and pupils in our nursery and reception classes are self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

"These pupils are now accessing remote learning from home, to limit disruption to their education.

“A number of pupils in a Year 3 and 4 bubble remain in self-isolation after a positive case last week.

“The health and safety of our pupils and staff is our top priority and we will continue to take all necessary precautions.”

Parent Chloe Brown, whose three-year-old child studies at Ravens Academy's nursery, said the upheaval is leaving younger students confused and in danger.

"Kids need patterns and routines and it is clearly not safe enough for schools to be open," she said.

"In one sense the schools are handling it quite well, but there is four classes now in self-isolation so it is clearly just getting worse.

"Not only that, it is also confusing for the younger ones as one minute they are allowed in then they are not - they don’t fully understand what’s going on."