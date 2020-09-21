The latest series of hit show the Great British Bake Off, which was filmed in Essex, is set to be begin.

With favourites Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith set to return as judges, they will be joined by newcomer comedian Matt Lucas.

Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig as the programme's co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Catch the new series of the hotly-anticipated show at 8pm on Tuesday, September 22, on Channel 4.

Check out this year's list of contestants:

Hermine, 39, an accountant from London

Hermine’s love of baking stretches back to spending time in the kitchen with her mother during her childhood in Benin, West Africa.

Laura, 31, a digital manager from Kent

Laura started baking at the age of eight but it was only a few years ago she realised she had a flair for it.

Linda, 61, a retired living team leader from East Sussex

Linda’s love of baking was sparked during childhood trips to her aunt’s dairy farm, where she was taught to make cakes topped with creamy icing.

Loriea, 27, a diagnostic radiographer from Durham

Born and raised in Jamaica, Loriea uses baking as a means to celebrate her Caribbean roots.

Lottie, 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex

Lottie is another contestant whose love of baking was handed down by a family member.

Makbul, 51, an accountant from Greater Manchester

Makbul is a self-taught baker who first started cooking at home as a means to help support his mother.

Marc, 51, a bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall

Marc took up baking bread as a form of therapy after losing his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2016.

Mark, 32, a project manager from Liverpool

Mark said he fell in love with baking at a pie shop in Edinburgh, visiting every day while at university for the shop’s Mac ’n’ Cheese pie.

Peter, 20, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh

Peter grew up on his mother’s home cooking and was inspired to start baking himself by Bake Off.

Rowan, 55, a music teacher from Worcestershire

Rowan is entirely self-taught and describes his baking style as ostentatious but tasteful.

Sura, 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London

Sura has many Middle Eastern and Asian influences in her heritage and says she enjoys experimenting with ingredients and flavours from around the world.