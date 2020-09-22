THREE people including two bar staff sustained leg injuries after being struck by a car when a fight spilled on to the street.

Essex Police were called to the Moon and Starfish pub, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, shortly after 1am on Saturday.

Officers had received reports that a group of people had been fighting within the popular town centre watering hole.

It is then believed the scuffle continued outside before a black Vauxhall Astra collided with three men at the Colne Road junction.

Two of the victims were staff members working for the Wetherspoons-run pub, while the other was a member of the public.

All three ended up suffering leg injuries, but one of them also suffered elbow injuries.

A short while later, police officers stopped a car matching the description, in Hayes Road, which is less than a mile away from where the victims were hit.

As a result, a 22-year-old man from Waterloo, in London, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A 22-year-old man from Clacton was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were taken into custody for questioning while investigations are ongoing.

Paul Honeywood, Pier ward councillor, was horrified by the news of the incident.

He has since sent his well-wishes to those who were left injured as a result of the ordeal.

“I was rather shocked and saddened to hear about the events which took place on Saturday morning in my ward,” he said.

“No-one should ever face being injured while doing their job, and I hope they, and the other victim, can recover very soon.

“I must also congratulate the brilliant police officers for taking swift action.”

Anyone with information or footage of the incident should contact 101 and quote incident 55 of September 19.