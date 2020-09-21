PURSES and wallets at the ready - we're popping to the shops for today's Memories spread.

We're putting the spotlight on the Culver Square precinct, right in the heart of Colchester.

The centre is over 30 years old, having opened its doors in 1987.

Numerous retailers have been and gone in that time but it remains a hugely popular shopping hotspot.

The precinct was originally home to the Pavilion on the Square restaurant (more recently HMV) and an extra walkway which led to Head Street (now H&M).

Debenhams, along with the Hot Sausage stall, has stood the test of time at Culver Square, which was also home to shops like Woolworths, Adams, Hamells and C&A.

Back in 1988, the likes of Bobby Charlton, Lionel Blair and Roy Castle made appearances in the precinct, which has become the closest thing our town has to a town square.

In the early 80s, before the shopping centre was built, archaeologists carried out a huge dig on the site.

Shewell Road, where the old public library was located in what is now Waterstone’s, was wiped out for the precinct to be built.

The Fleece Hotel once stood at the west end of Culver Street, now occupied by Halifax, and was knocked down in 1970.

Children’s paradise - staff celebrate the opening of Kidstore in 1988

Clowning around - Rudi the clown pays a visit in June 1988

Hunting for a bargain - shoppers in November 1987

Fun and games - children meet some friendly faces in October 1989

Making themselves heard - the Wetzlar male voice choir during a visit from their native Germany. They were brought over by the Colchester Twinning Society in May 1988

Cultural experience - German dancers perform in the square in October 1990

Dramatic scenes - a street theatre act performing in the precinct in October 1990

German visitors - dancers from the German city of Wetzlar paid a visit in October 1990

Say it with flowers - staff from The Flower Shop in September 1990

Making acquaintances - this little girl meets some street performers in 1990