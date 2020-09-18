CONCERNS have been raised for a man who went missing while on holiday in St Osyth.
Terry Tilling, 67, from Middlesex, was last seen on Thursday evening.
Essex Police has now launched an appeal to find him.
A spokesman said: "We are looking for Terry Tilling, who was on holiday in St Osyth and has been reported missing.
"He was last seen at 7.15pm on Thursday, September 17, and we and his family are concerned for his welfare.
"He was last seen wearing the burgundy jacket and blue shorts you can see in the second picture."
Anyone who has seen Terry is asked to call officers at Clacton Police Station on 101.