A MANHUNT has been launched following a knife attack in a town centre.
Essex Police were called to a disturbance in Mill Lane, Walton, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.
Officers had received reports confirming an altercation involving as many as four men and one woman.
A knife has since been found not far from the scene which officers believe could have been used during the fracas.
A spokesman for Essex Police said officers were also exploring the possibility that one of the men involved sustained an injury.
He said: “We understand that one of the men may have been injured and we are looking to locate all parties involved.
“A knife was recovered near to the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”
Essex Police is asking anyone with information to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 874 of 16/09.