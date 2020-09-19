A CORONAVIRUS pop-up testing centre is running at an Essex port for residents.
The testing site, which is being run by the Army, is at Harwich International Port today.
Tendring Council is urging anyone who has coronavirus symptoms to get tested at the port.
A spokesman for the council said: "If someone in your household starts to have symptoms, then that person must get tested and the rest of the household should self-isolate with them whilst they wait for the results.
"If you or other members of the household don’t have symptoms, then you should not get a test."
Coronavirus symptoms are:
• a high temperature
• a new, continuous cough
• a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
To book a test visit, gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.