BUDDING young footballers are feeling the power after netting a funding hat-trick.

Frinton and Walton Youth's under-14 girls are kitted out for the new season after receiving help from UK Power Networks.

They have received a £250 Team Sport award for the third time from the company that distributes electricity across the East of England.

The money has been put towards buying new away kit, following on from helping to pay for training equipment and gear in previous years.

Employee Richard Procter, a project manager in Colchester, applied on behalf of the squad, who are now playing 11-a-side football.

Daughter Lauren plays for the team and he volunteers as an assistant referee during games.

Mr Procter said: “The club was established in 1978 and currently has around 20 boys’ and girls’ teams from age six to 18.

“As with other sports clubs, the coronavirus pandemic had an impact on last season, ending the campaign early for the girls, but hopes are high for this campaign.

"The club have worked hard to put all the necessary safety measures in place for training and games to restart.

“This is the third year in succession UK Power Networks has supported the team with this award and we’re extremely grateful for their contribution.

"The girls are very fortunate to have had fantastic sponsors as they have moved through the age levels and continued to progress.”

The Team Sport Award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and development of sporting opportunities.