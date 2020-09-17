A "SMALL" number of primary school students are now having to self-isolate after pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Bosses at Ravens Academy, in Nayland Drive, in Clacton, have informed parents that two children studying at the school have been infected with Covid-19.

As a result, pupils who came into contact with the individuals who tested positive have now been asked to remain at home for two weeks.

All other students, however, are required to continue attending school, unless they, too, start displaying any virus symptoms, such as a high temperature or persistent cough.

Parents were informed of the worrying news on Wednesday when a letter was sent out by headteacher Valerie Rose.

"We have been made aware of two members of our childcare setting community who have tested positive for COVID 19," it read.

"We know that you will find this concerning and we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

"This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

"Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.

"The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been contacted directly and will be staying at home for 14 days."