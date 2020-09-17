FORMER transport secretary Chris Grayling has secured a £100,000 job advising the owner of some of the UK's top ports.

The Tory MP has landed a part time role working for Hutchison Ports Europe which operates at Harwich, among other ports.

According to Parliament's register of members' financial Mr Grayling will be working seven hours a week for the company until August 2021.

A Government watchdog, approved the appointment despite "a perceived risk" it may Hutchison an unfair advantage.

Mr Grayling gave reassurance to the watchdog he would not advise the firm on Brexit opportunities or commercial matters.

The Epsom and Ewell MP resigned as transport secretary when Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019, having served under his predecessor Theresa May for three years.

He was criticised when it emerged he had awarded a £13.8 million contract to Seaborne Freight - a company with no ships - to mitigate the potential consequences of a no-deal Brexit.

A total of £100 million in contracts was awarded to three companies - Brittany Ferries, DFDS and Seaborne - but they were ultimately scrapped at an estimated cost of £56.6 million after Brexit was delayed.

He was also criticised for the weeks of chaos following changes to train timetables in May 2018, with an investigation into the fiasco by the Office of Rail and Road finding "nobody took charge".

He came under fire for his decision while justice secretary to part-privatise the probation service, which ended up costing the taxpayer hundreds of millions of pounds.

Hutchison Ports has been contacted for comment.