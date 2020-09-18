Fun and games - visitors enjoy the town’s amusements in Pier Avenue in the early 1980s

TODAY'S trip down memory lane has taken us on a journey to the coast.

We're heading to Clacton for a look at how the seaside town has changed since the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Some of our pictures date back nearly half a century and it's fascinating to take a peek at town-centre roads like Pier Avenue, Station Road, Rosemary Road and the High Street itself.

We've also got a couple of pictures of the Pier Avenue amusements which are sure to bring back memories for those who enjoyed trips to the town in the 1980s.

Note the shops and cars and, if you know Clacton well, look at our aerial shot of the coastline, taken in 1988.

Stepping back in time - Clacton’s Pier Avenue in 1972. This was long before the one-way system was introduced

Gazette office - this picture was taken in Jackson Road in 1972. Until recently, the Gazette had an office here

Family fun - a look down Pier Avenue in 1986. The seafront is just a stone’s throw away

Busy - cars parked up in Pier Avenue in July 1992

Slot machines - do you remember Sovereign City, in Pier Avenue?

Heart of the town - a peek down Rosemary Road in April 1985

Safe time to cross the road - High Street looks quiet on this day in 1976

Eye in the sky - an aerial view of Clacton in September 1988

I do like to be beside the seaside - Clacton’s hotels and restaurants in 1972