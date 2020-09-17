HOUSE prices remained steady in Tendring in June, new figures show.

The average Tendring house price in June was £223,209, Land Registry figures show.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the East of England, where prices increased 2 per cent, and Tendring underperformed compared to the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £4,400 – putting the area 20th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Brentwood.

Winners and Losers

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Tendring in June – they increased 0.2 per cent, to £214,716 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 2.4 per cent.

AMONG OTHER TYPES OF PROPERTY:

Detached: remained level over the month; up 2.3 per cent annually; £303,773.2525 average

Terraced: remained level over the month; up 2.5 per cent annually; £174,134 average

Flats: down 0.4 per cent monthly; down 0.3 per cent annually; £124,585 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Tendring spent an average of £​188,000 on their property – ​£3,500 more than a year ago, ​and ​£44,300 more than in June 2015.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £​243,500 on average in June​ – 29.5 per cent more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Tendring compare?

Buyers paid 24.6 per cent less than the average price in the East of England (£296,000) in June for a property in Tendring.

Across the East of England, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £238,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £520,000 on average, and 2.3 times as much as in Tendring.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average June sale price of £1.4 million could buy 15 properties in Burnley (average £92,000).

Factfile

Average property price in June

Tendring: £223,209

The East of England: £295,856