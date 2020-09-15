A SEVEN-year-old boy was rushed to hospital for surgery after being mauled by a dog outside his home.

Teddy Tyrrell, of Clayton Road, Dovercourt, was playing in his road with his friend Taylor Udual when he was attacked by a Siberian husky.

Teddy’s mum Natalie McMillan claimed the owner of the dog invited the two children to pet it - while it was on a lead - before it lunged at Teddy’s face.

As the husky was latched onto Teddy, his friend Taylor bravely tried to pull the dog off of him.

Badly wounded with gashes on the left side of his head, a swollen eye and bleeding hand, Teddy ran over the road to knock on his front door screaming for his mum.

Once he was inside with his mum, a neighbour called the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Police.

Painful - Teddy's facial wounds following the brutal attack

After paramedics arrived Teddy was taken to Broomfield Hospital, where he needed surgery on his face and right hand.

Natalie said: “It was traumatising and I was absolutely devastated for him.

“The first thing he asked me when he got home from hospital was: ‘Will I be ugly now?’.

“It was just heartbreaking.”

Teddy had to undergo surgery last Thursday and was able to come home that evening.

The dog attack happened the previous day at about 5pm.

The footage of the attack was captured on a neighbour’s CCTV camera, seen by Natalie.

Hospital - the youngster's cuts were treated at Broomfield Hospital

Natalie added: “The doctors did a fantastic job and they said there will be scarring but it will be minor.

“He had to have stitches on his face and eight stitches on his hand following the attack.

“He should recover but it is the psychological damage which will have a long lasting impact on my son.”

Natalie has thanked Taylor, seven, who attends Two Village School, in Ramsey, with Teddy, for her heroic actions during the gruesome ordeal.

“She is very brave and if it was not for her actions it would have been a lot worse for my son,” Natalie added.

Brave - Teddy is now recovering at home

“She was luckily not badly hurt when pulling the dog away, and only suffered a graze to her knee.”

Natalie is now urging parents to tell their children not to approach dogs, even if the owner is encouraging it.

Pals - Teddy and his friend Taylor who helped pull the dog away

Essex Police has been contacted for a comment.