A COUNCIL’S head honcho is psyching himself up for a death-defying and nerve-wracking parachute jump in aid of an essential charity.

As part of his second year as chairman of Tendring Council, Dan Land has pledged his continued support to Community Voluntary Services Tendring.

The organisation – the hub of which is based in Clacton - is designed to promote and develop voluntary and community action across the district.

Mr Land is, therefore, now planning several fundraising initiatives for the duration of his term in a bid to encourage donations and keep the charity progressing.

“I shall be doing a number of things to show my support and encourage the donations to keep coming in for a wonderful organisation,” he said.

“Community Voluntary Services Tendring support many different charities in Tendring and they are a ray of hope and give informed advice.

“They help so many people in Tendring, sometimes at their lowest point in life and by giving to them you will be directly helping those who need it the most.

“It will be an honour to raise valuable funds for them this year, so any donations are greatly appreciated.”

Clearly not satisfied with a mere bake sale, daredevil Daniel has instead decided to propel himself from a plane while travelling 13,000ft above the ground to raise money.

He will bravely take on the stunt on September 30, when he travels from Thorpe-le-Soken – a village he represents – to Beccles Airfield, where he will board his plane.

“I am not one for heights, and I will be a little choked on the way up, of that I am sure,” he said.

“It’s a personal challenge but coupled with my passion for Tendring, as a district, and the opportunity to show people I will go the extra mile – upwards.”

Mr Land is hoping to raise £1,000 for the charity.

To sponsor his parachute jump and donate to Community Voluntary Services Tendring visit https://rb.gy/wcxbvg.