A SEASIDE attraction has turned itself green in memory of a defiant toddler who died after battling a devastating disease.

Little Florence-Rose Wolton was diagnosed with Global Mitochondrial Disease, also known as Mito, at just eight-months-old.

Mito, which affects one in 5,000 people, attacks the brain, heart, muscles, and lungs.

It can result in a number of problems such as seizures, swallowing difficulties, blindness, deafness, and heart issues.

Sadly, after fighting for five months, Florence-Rose died in December, prompting her heartbroken parents to set up a charity in her honour.

Determined to raise awareness, mum Lauren Partridge contacted Clacton Pier and asked if it could turn its lighting green to highlight the disease and their charity.

“We took Florence-Rose to the pier several times with our friends and their children,” she said.

“They lit up green for the same week last year having been asked to do so by another customer and for their daughter, Poppy Riley.

“We were delighted they agreed to do it for us and hopefully this will help raise awareness for what is a little-known condition.”

Pier director, Elliot Ball, said the he was pleased to be able to support Florence-Rose’s family.

He added: “We can only imagine what this family has gone through losing their daughter at such a young age to this life-threatening condition.

“It has been a very difficult year in many ways for many people and it is good to be able to help families who are going through difficult times.

"Hopefully, it will promote Florence-Rose’s charity and raise awareness about Mito.”

Clacton Pier will remain green until Sunday.