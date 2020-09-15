THE new school term is now firmly underway.

Youngsters will have returned in the last week or so and for many it will be the start of an exciting new adventure in their young lives.

For some it will have been their very first day in Reception class - and for others their first day at secondary school.

There are bound to have been a few butterflies, especially after such a long break because of schools closing in March.

However, we hope everyone is back in the swing of things again and thanks for sending your pictures.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Milestone day - little Bain Norton has started in the Reception class at Brinkley Grove, in Highwoods

Dressed for success - Ellise Wilkinson looks the part for her first day in Year Seven at Colchester’s St Helena School

Girl power - Esmae Simms gets ready for her first day in Reception at St John’s Green Primary School, Colchester

Looking proud - Milo Feakins-Ward in his new uniform for his first day at Broomgrove School, Wivenhoe

Sticking together - Shanee Green, Corey Norton and Casey Norton attend Brinkley Grove Primary School

Little smiler - Sienna-Louise Smith, age five, has started at Harwich Community Primary School

Pointing the way - Thomas Ford, four, on his first day at Two Village Primary School, in Ramsey

Brothers in arms - Ryan and Sonny Weller, age ten and seven respectively, attend Harwich Community School

All smiles - Ruby Raffle has started in Year Seven at Harwich and Dovercourt High School

Bring it on - Matthew Norris gets set for his first day at Harwich Community Primary School

Big smile - eight-year-old Riley Dalby has started in Year Four at Wix and Wrabness Primary School

Looking the part - Patrick Manning, seven, attends All Saints Primary School, in Dovercourt

Thumbs up - Harry and Freddie Greenhalgh, age six and eight respectively, go to Harwich Community Primary School

Beaming - seven-year-old Ethan Kidd has returned to All Saints Primary School, in Dovercourt

Supporting each other - Alfie and Elsie Heath, age 11 and six, attend Harwich and Dovercourt High School and Harwich Community Primary

Waving goodbye - nine-year-old Amy Clarke looks happy on her first day back at Harwich Community Primary School