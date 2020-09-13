Crews were called to reports of two cars completely alight in Windmill Road, Bradfield on Friday evening.
Two fire engines attended the scene and on arrival firefighters reported the fire was affecting a nearby two storey house, which was around 50 per cent smoke logged as a result of the care fire.
Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control and had put it out by 11.30pm.
The building has suffered some smoke and fire damage and an investigation into the cause will take place later today.