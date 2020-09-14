AN inspiring woman has raised thousands of pounds for an essential cancer charity after having all of her long and flowing locks cut off.

Jackie Palmer, 43, of Crome Road, Clacton, braved the shave last Saturday, in aid of the vital Macmillan Cancer Support, which assists people with cancer.

She was inspired by her mother-in-law, Beryl Palmer, 81, a retired business owner who used to run a business from home area called Just Curtains.

Valiant Beryl is currently battling stomach cancer and has fought off cancer on two separate occasions in the past, so Jackie decided to help raise awareness and funds with a hairy stunt.

“I have experience of cancer and how it effects people’s lives through close family and friends,” she said.

“One person in particular who inspired me the most is my wonderful, caring, vivacious, loving, and strong mother-in-law.

“This is not her first fight, this is now the third time and she is as determined now to beat it as she was at the start - I wish I had her determination.”

Jackie’s brown barnet was given the chop by hairdressers at Oxygen Hair and Beauty, in the High Street, who created a relaxing environment for her dramatic day.

Her family and friends were also invited to witness the jaw-dropping shave, and collection buckets were in place around the salon to pick up extra pennies.

She has since donated her hair to the Little Princes Trust and generated an impressive £1,600 for the Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Oxygen Hair and Beauty shaved my hair and put on a wonderful morning for me, including prosecco and cake for me, my family, and my friends” she added.

“Thank you so much to Cydney Hatherway and Simon Brian and the gang, it wouldn’t have been the same without you, and a big thank to all those that have donated.

“This goes to show what great businesses and community we have in Clacton and Tendring and even in these troubled times people go above and beyond.”