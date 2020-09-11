THE landlords of a village’s last pub will not reopen it after Covid-19 following persistent "upsetting" complaints from neighbours.

David Salmon has submitted plans for change of use for The Manor, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, to turn into a five bedroom home.

The pub and restaurant, formally known as The Ship Inn, is the last pub in the village.

It closed at the start of the pandemic.

A report by planning agent Keith O’Dell, submitted as part of the application, said: “Although the business was a going concern it was not frequented on a regular basis by many of the locals of Great Holland – the majority of patrons were out of the area.

“Although the establishment was not disruptive to the local community, neighbours objected and the owners had incidents of anti-social behaviour.

It added that nearby residents were "habitual complainers".

"This has involved multiple complaints to departments within Tendring Council, including planning, licensing, environmental health and parking services, Essex Police, Essex Country Council, highways and even social services," it added.

“The vex and upset caused has heavily impacted on the success and reputation of the business and seriously affected the health and well-being of the family.

“They had lived in the accommodation above the pub but due to the abuse decided to move.”

“This behaviour prompted the owners to put the business up for sale as a going concern for the last 12 months

“There has been an active marketing campaign but there has not been much interest due to a lot of pubs/restaurants for sale due to the decline in the hospitality industry.

“Now since the closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic there has been an impact on their livelihood, leaving the owners without any income they have decided to dissolve their business."

A message on the pub’s social media pages earlier this year said: “After careful consideration we have decided not to reopen on July 4.

“We would like to thank our amazing staff and customers. We really appreciate everyone’s understanding and support at this time.”

Mr Salmon could not be contacted for comment.