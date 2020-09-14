Day of celebration - The Gilberd School students on the day they received their A -level results in August 1993. Pictured from left are Nicholas Clack, Ben Parker, Sophie Bye, Sarah Bellamy, Chris Taylor and Ben Turnbull

The school opened in July 1912, on North Hill, and, during the 1930s, it became known as the North East Essex Technical College and School of Art.

Then, in 1959, the college was renamed the Gilberd County Technical School, after Dr William Gilberd.

The School of Art became the Colchester Institute.

Since 1987, the site has been used as Colchester Sixth Form College and the school is based in Brinkley Lane, Highwoods.

It converted to academy status in March 2012 and notable former students include ex-Colchester United hero Alex Gilbey, Blur drummer Dave Rowntree and former Essex and England cricketer Graham Napier.

Treading the boards - West End star Darren Day is pictured with The Gilberd School choir during rehearsals for a performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in April 1993. The students were performing in Joseph at the Palladium

The start of another day - students arriving at The Gilberd School, then on North Hill, in February 1979

New era - The Gilberd School moved to Brinkley Lane in the 1980s. The new premises were built on farmland on the undeveloped northern fringe of Colchester and the last students had transferred from North Hill by 1985

Getting set for another day of learning - students on their way to school in January 1987

Press gang - students work on the school newspaper in December 1991

The end of an era - staff gather for a picture shortly before The Gilberd School left its home on North Hill. This picture was taken in July 1985

Hitting the right notes - students in the music room in October 1995. Pictured from front to back are Richard Rust, Chris Leck, Daniel Leech and Mark Lock

Plenty to smile about - school prize winners in December 1995. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Robin Knight, Simon Oliver, Melanie Hitchcock and Cathryn Cansdale. Front: Mark McLaren, Karen Stuart, Michelle Sherwood, Jennifer Kick, Emily Tweed, Emma Smith and Jessica Lucking

Eye in the sky - an overhead picture of The Gilberd School in 1994