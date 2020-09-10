A NEW tool has been released letting residents track coronavirus at almost microscopic level.

The new data is part of a map which lets you see the latest stats of coronavirus cases in your postcode.

It is hoped the new tool will help local authorities take fast and decisive action is there is an outbreak in their area.

You can also check Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) which are geographical divisions that the Office for National Statistics uses for local data.

This tells you the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in small areas of, like wards, in Essex - such as Mile End and Braiswick.

The latest data is available for September 1 to September 8 and will be updated on a weekly basis.

In Colchester only a few areas have had cases over this period.

Every area in Colchester has a low level at the moment, with zero to two cases being recorded during this period.

There are also no areas with high numbers of cases across Tendring.

The nearest areas of concern are Flitch Green, Felsted and High Easter in Braintree, where there have been seven cases over the timeframe, and Acton, Great Waldingfield and Bures, where there have been three cases.

Several areas in Basildon have also reported several cases.

Areas of the highest concern across the UK include Springfield and Hall Green West in Birmingham, where 40 cases have been reported, and Shearbridge and University in Bradford, which has had 40 cases as well.

To view the data, click here.