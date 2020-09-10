COMMUNITY groups and organisations that empower young people are being urged to apply for a grant from the KFC Foundation.

The foundation supports grass roots organisations in towns with a KFC restaurant, including Clacton.

This grant programme is available for registered charities, registered community interest companies, unincorporated clubs or associations or unregistered charities with a turnover of less than £300,000. Grants are available between £200 and £2,000.

Organisations can apply if they empower young people to fulfil their potential and build a positive future by providing spaces that allow young people to feel safe and secure, helping them to unlock talent, build life skills, provide mentoring and improve their chances to gain meaningful employment.

To apply, organisations should submit a a two-minute video about their project.

Louise Norris, from the KFC Foundation, said: “Our restaurants are at the heart of high streets up and down the country and we're proud to serve these communities.

"Giving everyone the chance to fulfil their potential is really important in the way we do things at the KFC Foundation.

"But this isn’t about us. We want to empower young people at the heart of our communities, by supporting grassroots organisations who are doing great things, working tirelessly to improve the lives of young people. Funds are available so get your applications in now! ”

The KFC Foundation - formerly the KFC Add Hope Foundation - was set up in 2015 and has since paid out grants totalling £5 million to charity partners.

To find out more and apply for grant funding, go to https://www.kfc.co.uk/kfc-foundation-community-grants.