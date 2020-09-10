A DETERMINED young boy’s lengthy walking challenge along the seafront has raised hundreds of pounds for desperate dogs on the brink of death.

Super stroller James Cartwright, 9, lives in St Osyth, along with his animal-loving parents Clara, and Martin, who is a keen photographer.

After seeing a heart-breaking video showing cages full of dogs destine for the meat market, James decided he had to do whatever he could to “save all the dogs”.

James then decided to do a fundraising walk from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier, and then back again, alongside his friend Jeorge, 9, to raise money and awareness.

“He saw a video from the Plush Bear Shelter and it really did upset him, so I discussed with him about raising money for the shelter,” said Clara.

“James then asked his best friend, who ended up deciding to also do the walk with him, which made it much easier for him as they just walked and chatted.

“They then finished with some cod and chips, but they were very tired afterwards.”

For added inspiration, on the morning of the 14-mile stroll, James was waved off by stunning Izzy, an Irish Setter, and Teddy, an adorable Miniature Poodle.

Owned by Clara’s friend, Stacey Carvalho, the two dogs were saved from slaughter by the Plush Bear Shelter, a non-profit animal rescue organisation reliant on donations.

James’ incredible effort has already raised a staggering £942 for charity, which will use the funds to purchase essential medical supplies to aid any poor pooches.

“James is so happy that he has raised so much, and the shelter is going to keep him updated on where the money is spent and how it will help the dogs”, added Clara.

“The Hoy, in St Osyth, has a collection bucket as well to see if we can get to £1,000.

“James is now already planning a sponsored bike ride so he can try and raise more money for the shelter.

“I am so proud of what James has achieved.”

To donate visit tinyurl.com/y4shhdo9.