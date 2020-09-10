A GREEN-FINGERED gardener got the shock of her life after growing a giant 5st pumpkin.

Hazel Thornton's vast veg was so large she needed hubby Patrick to help her lift it into a wheelbarrow.

Keen gardener Hazel, of Vicarage Lane, Tillingham, found the monster vegetable in the undergrowth in her garden.

Patrick said: "It took two of us to pick it up – it weighs more than 5st.

"Hazel only took up gardening recently.

"We didn't use to have a vegetable patch. We grew stuff in the greenhouse and herb garden but during the lockdown she made an allotment in the garden and it's been really successful.

"The soil is really good there because that's where we have been putting the grass cuttings for the last few years."

The humongous harvest will keep the family in pumpkin soup for months.

Construction project manager Patrick, 63, said: "It's been cut in half and Hazel has made some pumpkin soup.

"There is so much of it she has given it to all the family.

"I do like pumpkin soup. She put some homegrown potatoes with it and it was delicious."

Hazel, 59, also grows grapes, water melons, marrows and tomatoes.

Patrick said: "We haven't had to buy any veg.

"She is really into gardening now – she's got the bug.

"She is out there at 7am watering everything."

The world record-breaking heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624lbs.