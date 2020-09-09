A WINE and vinyl shop is now selling CBD-infused beer.
Winyl, in South Street, Manningtree, is now stocking a CBD beer made at Langham Brewery, in Sussex.
Steve Tattam, who runs Winyl with his partner Whilmari Swift, also sells canna-wine and canna-sangria.
The oil in the drinks is made from Cannabis Sativa, a cannabis-derived product, which influences the release of chemicals such as dopamine and serotonin, which make you feel good.
The compound has been reported to help people with insomnia, migraines, psoriasis and acne, although there is no medically-verified proof.
The active tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, in the beer, will not give consumers the feeling of being high.
To find out more about Winyl visit winyl.co.uk.
