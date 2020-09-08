A YOUNG girl has died after falling ill at home during the early hours of the morning, just one week after a six-year-old boy passed away.

Essex Police attended a property in Rosecroft Close, in Clacton, at about 5.30am, on Friday, after being called by paramedics.

Officers and paramedics had received reports of a child who had become unwell, and shortly after arriving at the scene, the girl was transported to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and everyone involved, the child unfortunately died.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 5.30am on Friday September 4 by the ambulance service after a child fell poorly at an address in Clacton.

“The girl was taken to hospital but sadly died.”

Some eyewitnesses, who live in Rosecroft Close, reported seeing six police cars on Friday, which left some of the street’s more elderly residents feeling “concerned”.

Others had surmised that the emergency service’s full-on response was the result of an unsuccessful break-in attempt.

The force has confirmed that the girl’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

It comes just over a week after a six-year-boy also died after becoming unwell while at a home in Oxford Road, Clacton.

Despite the multi-service response and being rushed to Colchester Hospital, he was sadly unable to be saved.

At the time, Mark Stephenson, St John’s ward councillor, sent his condolences to the boy’s family.

He said he was “heartbroken” by the news of the young girl’s death, which also occurred within the ward he represents.

“As I said before, I am a parent, and parents should never outlive their children, so I am completely heartbroken by this news,” he said.

“It is my understanding that the paramedics did the best they could to save this young girl’s life, but, tragically, in the end, there was nothing they could do.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the girl’s family during what I can only imagine is an extremely difficult time.”

The East of England Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.