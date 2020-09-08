GREAT Anglia's top performing train route was the London to Harwich route, the latest figures have revealed.
The train operator has recorded punctuality results above 90 per cent for the past six months, following a pledge to make more trains run on time.
The top performing route on the network in the four weeks up until August 21 was the London to Harwich route with 97.8 per cent punctuality.
- This was followed by the Marks Tey to Sudbury line at 97.4 per cent, Ipswich to Felixstowe at 97 per cent and Norwich to Great Yarmouth at 96.4 per cent.
- The London to Colchester, Claction and Walton routes ran at 94.5 per cent punctuality.
Jamie Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia said: "I’d like to thank our teams across Greater Anglia for keeping up the good work, despite all the challenges and complications resulting from the pandemic.
"We remain committed to providing the best possible service for everyone who is travelling by train and ensuring everyone can travel safely this summer and beyond."
Punctuality figures have mostly been between 90 per cent and 99 per cent on routes across the network throughout the period since the start of the lockdown in March.
Additional services were reintroduced from May 18 and again on June 15 - and then back to a full service on most routes from July 6.