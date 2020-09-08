A SUSPECTED break-in during the early hours of the morning has left elderly neighbours feeling "concerned", according to one resident.
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing about six police cars and two ambulances, in Rosecroft Close, in Clacton, at roughly 4.30am, last Friday.
Sandie Boyce, who lives in the area, believes the emergency service's full-on response could have been the result of an unsuccessful break-in attempt.
"I have lots of elderly neighbours concerned about a possible break-in, and six police cars and two ambulances attended the scene.
"It could have been a burglary gone wrong?"
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
More information to come as and when we get it.