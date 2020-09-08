A RECORDING studio boss and live music photographer are hoping their collaborative efforts can raise vital funding to help those in crisis.

Alan Jones, 26, from Clacton, runs Black Cactus Studio, in Great Bromley, which he opened two months ago.

Since launching, the creative hub has become a place in which like-minded musicians can rehearse, record and work on projects with others.

The facility’s collaborative ethos soon piqued the attention of Jonathan Dadds, who is a big supporter of the Colchester music scene.

His Paper Champion magazine acted as an advocate for local artists, and he often attends gigs to take professional pictures for upcoming bands.

Alan and Jonathan have now decided to join forces and host a live streamed show from Black Cactus Studio in aid of Colchester Foodbank.

Like so many others, the charitable organisation, founded in 2008, has worked tirelessly to keep up with demand throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But with redundancies expected to rise in the coming months, as a result of the repercussions of the lockdown, the foodbank is in need of support, now more than ever.

Jonathan said: “We want to support Colchester Foodbank as it’s a safety net which, especially at times like this, provides an essential service.

“The Trussell Trust had reported an 81 per cent increase in foodbank need in the first two months of the pandemic and there’s a possibility it might get worse.

“It is clearly a cause gig-goers want to support too.

“We ran a collection at our December gig last year and ended up with so many generous donations.”

The two-hour long show, taking place on September 26, will feature performances from Pyjama Party, Sandcastle Jesus and Crooked State.

Pyjama Party are on the line-up

Fans will be able to tune in via a live stream on social media, which will also promote a donation link so viewers can support the charity.

“Not only do the people of Colchester love live music, they are also always generous in their support of a great cause,” said Alan.

“So, we are hoping, by bringing the two together, we can collectively do a good thing and, also give people back the experience of a live show for the first time, in a long time.

“Putting on this fundraising gig is the least we can do.”

To find out more about the concert, visit facebook.com/blackcactusstudio.