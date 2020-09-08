PARENTS have been left angered by a school’s last-minute decision to “strongly recommend” against pupils wearing leggings for PE, despite them forking out £16 a pair.

Students at the Colne Community School, in Brightlingsea, are now required to wear their kit for the duration of any day on which they have a PE lesson.

This comes as a result of the temporary closure of the school’s changing facilities, which have been shutdown in a bid to prevent any transmission or spread of coronavirus.

A similar approach has been adopted across both Essex and the rest of the country, as educational intuitions attempt to reintegrate pupils as safely as possible.

In an email sent to parents of Year 7, 8, and 9 students at the Colne Community School, headteacher Steven Crane, altered the school’s stance on suitable PE kit.

Pupils are usually permitted to wear black thermal leggings, which are sold as official uniform and branded with the word “Colne” on the leg, as well as leotards.

In the email Mr Crane strongly advised students to wear jogging bottoms instead, believing them to be more hygienic and comfortable over extended periods of time.

But this U-turn has angered many parents.

One infuriated parent, who asked to remain anonymous, highlighted the fact some people had already forked out on the £16.50 leggings.

“Parents are astounded at the school’s late announcement that they strongly suggest girls don’t wear leggings at school for PE,” she said.

“This is despite the fact that they are listed as school uniform as ‘must have’ uniform supplies and sold with the Colne logo. Many parents have already purchased [the leggings] at inflated costs.”

Mr Crane has now said students can wear purchased leggings if they want to and have no other choice.

“We understand that parents will have already purchased leggings and if students wish to wear them, they can,” he said.

“We keep all of our arrangements under review in this fluid time of ever changing guidance and hope to be able to re-introduce changing facilities as we progress this term.”