A VENTURESOME band of magnet fisherman have been pulling everything from guns to knives out of the county’s waterways.

Essex Magnet Hunters was founded back in June by best friends Peter Lyons, 36, and Terry Wright, 46 after the pair successfully gave up smoking.

The Brightlingsea duo were soon joined by Pete’s brother-in-law Wayne Bell, 40, from Harwich, who wanted to pick up a new hobby.

Since then, the trio have flung their magnets into several water spots in order to both find algae-covered treasures and clear discarded junk.

During a three-hour search of a pond in Jaywick the group’s finds included a potentially dangerous haul of knives and rotting bicycles.

They have also pulled an air-rifle - which Terry is now restoring – and an axe from a section of the Dovercourt Dock River, located in Harwich.

“Every day we are shocked, and it is just unbelievable some of the things we pull out,” said Terry.

“We were unsure if we would like doing it, but from the first hunt we were hooked, because you never know what you are going to get.

“If we find explosives or the guns look real, we contact the police, and the knives in Jaywick we took to the police.

“But we often take bits home to clean them up because we don’t want anyone to get hold of them.

“You often wonder why something has been disposed of in the water, but then you throw it in your bucket, and get ready for the next find.”

Documented on their YouTube channel, which is rising in popularity, Essex Magnet Hunters is about much more than just three guys’ quest for hidden weapons.

For Peter and Terry, each search gives them an opportunity to escape the pressures of modern life, and it is also benefitting the environment.

“Peter has been on furlough since April, and I have been out of work since January because of mental health issues,” added Terry.

“So, we started the hobby to get us out the house, but we are also helping clean up the Essex waterways and the interactions we have with the public are amazing.”

The frequent hunts have also given bus driver Wayne a new lease of life after he suffered a devastating stroke.

“I spent two weeks in Colchester Hospital, and it was crazy, but the fantastic NHS did a tremendous job of keeping me alive,” he said.

“Magnet fishing has become my therapy.”

To find out more or to watch the videos visit youtube.com/essexmagnethunters.