Sister act - Keira and Mila Johnston, aged eight and six, have returned to Harwich Community Primary School. Little sister Priya starts in the Reception class this week

IT'S the start of the new academic year and schools have finally reopened their gates.

It's a significant milestone, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut in March.

Although some youngsters were able to return in the closing weeks of last term, for most this is a big deal - possibly the first day at a brand new school.

So after months of home schooling and the summer break, we're celebrating the big occasion by printing a selection of your 'first day back at school' pictures.

Siblings - Bailey and Destiny Skingle get ready for their first day back at Hedingham School

Ready to go - Layla and Callum Woolfe are in Years Ten and Seven respectively at Manningtree High School

New year - eight-year-old Ryan Inwood gets set for his first day in Year Four at Engaines Primary School, in Little Clacton. This picture was sent in by proud mum Deanna Inwood

All smiles - Angel and Alfie Webb have started their journey back at St Andrew’s Primary School, in Halstead

New chapter - Liberty Brown has started in Year Seven at Stanway School