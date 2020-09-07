A VULNERABLE woman says she is having panic attacks and flashbacks to a terrifying incident after a speeding cyclist nearly knocked her over.

In 2014, Chris Love, who moved to Clacton last year, was hit from behind by a car after it mounted the pavement while she was out walking.

She suffered a life-changing head injury, horrific breaks to her legs, which required emergency surgery, and she also fractured her neck.

As a result of the horrifying ordeal, Chris’s life was completely turned upside down and she now suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder.

It has meant Chris, who is now 58 and lives in Clacton, had to give up her job as a personal assistant in London.

“I still have pain and my balance is not good, which may be because of the physiological impact,” she said.

“I had to sell my house because at the time I could not manage the stairs and I have had many therapy sessions.

“I did go back to work in London but commuting was difficult, and one day I just panicked and couldn’t do it anymore, so I had to resign.”

In the six years which have passed since Chris was mown down, she has gradually been able to rebuild her confidence and her zest for life.

But Chris says her progress has now been dealt a major setback after an inconsiderate cyclist sped by her on a pavement in Coppins Road, Clacton.

“I have spent the last few years getting my life and confidence back, and I was at my peak,” she said.

“But I have now had two panic attacks and flashbacks about my accident, so now I am back to square one.

“I would like to tell the person who was cycling at speed, on the pavement, and came up behind me nearly knocking me over, that you need to think about your actions.”

Cyclists who flout the rules and are caught riding on pavements can be punished with an on-the-spot fine of £30.

Chris, however, believes more designated routes for cyclists are needed in order to truly deter them from leaving the road and riding where pedestrians are walking.

She added: “I would like to see better facilities for cyclists so they don’t feel the need to use the pavement.

“Or if they do need to, then they must have more awareness of the impact on pedestrians who may have physical or mental problems.”