Unstoppable - Colchester’s A team from the 1989-90 season. They ran a railroad through opposition sides, amassing over 1,000 points. Eighty-two players were used including club stalwarts, new players and those returning from injury

IT'S the end of an era for one of our top sporting sides - and the beginning of an exciting new one.

After 40 years, Colchester Rugby Club have left their former home at Mill Road and taken up residence in their new base at the Northern Sporting Village.

To mark the occasion, the club have been cataloguing and celebrating these last four magical decades and formed their own CREXIT (Colchester Rugby EXIT from Mill Road) Party.

Here are a selection of our favourite pictures with more to come.

With life slowly getting back to normal, sport is finally returning.

Do you or your club have old pictures to share?

Maybe you have photos of your old school football team or a youth side?

If so, we'd love to see them.

Simply complete our online form or join our We grew up in Essex Facebook group.

Alternatively, email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Dutch delight - Colchester played in the Heineken Sevens tournament in Amsterdam in May 1984

Watering hole - The Hospital Arms was the club’s favourite town pub for decades. This picture shows a group of the club’s players ‘warming up’ with a beer before taking part in a charity run

Team-mates - Colchester have had women’s teams throughout their time at Mill Road. This picture shows the Iceni team from 1994, many of whom came back for a recent 90s dinner

Under construction - the Mill Road clubhouse is progressing nicely in this picture from 1978

Sticking together - Colchester’s second XV are called the Ravens to reflect the town’s official bird. This picture shows the team in their first year of playing at Mill Road, skippered by the legendary Chris ‘Hoover’ Gregory

Snow joke - Colchester’s Ravens battle with the conditions in a match against Harlow in January 1985

Hoisted aloft - the Suffolk Cup used to be a big draw on a Sunday and Colchester won it in 2010. This picture shows the club’s winning team from 1995, with the silverware being held aloft by captain Richard Acland