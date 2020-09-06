FROM Hollywood A-listers to the prince of pop and football royalty, readers have certainly come up trumps in response to our request for their celebrity selfies.

We asked if you’ve been lucky enough to get a snap with a star and the feedback has been fantastic.

The question now is whether, in terms of the fame game, anyone can top Steve Ault’s great picture with megastar actor Tom Cruise?

Steve isn’t the only one to meet a Hollywood hero.

Danny Kerry, of King Harold Road, Colchester, met both footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones and England footy icon Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne at Ipswich Town Hall in 2019.

Two for the price of one - Danny Kerry (left) was lucky enough to meet Paul Gascoigne and Vinnie Jones at an event in Ipswich in 2019

Have you got a celebrity selfie to share with our readers? Can you top Tom Cruise?

Maybe it was a chance encounter with a famous face or a quick pose with pop royalty.

Perhaps you spotted your favourite actor strolling down the street or managed to grab a celebrity selfie with a sporting legend.

Either way, we’d love to hear from you.

Whether your encounter took place ten years ago or yesterday, we’d like to see your pictures and hear the stories behind them.

email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Soap star - Carol Browne shared this picture with actor, presenter, investigative journalist and former EastEnders favourite Ross Kemp

Pop prince - James Hickey shared this selfie with pop prince Olly Murs

Cheeky chappy - Michaela Clayton sent us this picture with presenter and actor Joe Swash, taken on the seafront at Southend. Also in the photo are Michaela’s daughter, Emily-Rose, and mum Wendy Peaston

TV star - Penny Clayton met actor Ian McShane, the star of 80s and 90s BBC series Lovejoy

Mysterious girl - Tiffany Kochan shared this picture with pop and TV star Peter Andre

England hero - Wayne David grabbed this picture with Teddy Sheringham, during the former striker’s time at Colchester United. Wayne was part of the first aid team covering a match at the Community Stadium