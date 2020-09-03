THE number of patients up to date with their dentist check-ups in north east Essex has dropped significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

The British Dental Association said patient access across England has "fallen off a cliff" since March, warning tens of millions of patients could lose out on dental care.

Figures from NHS Digital show 130,022 adults were seen by a dentist in NHS North East Essex CCG in the two years to the end of June – the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's recommended longest interval between check-ups.

This was 4 per cent fewer than had been seen in the two years to the end of March, around the time the vast majority of dentists were forced to close because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Routine dentistry was largely suspended in England between March 25 and June 8, with 600 NHS urgent dental care centres remaining open in their place.

Between the end of March and the end of June, the number of adults seen by dentists across England in the last two years fell by 4%, from 21.8 million to 21.0 million.

But the British Dental Association warns the latest statistics do not fully show the "unprecedented fall in access" driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recommended longest interval for children is just 12 months, and the NHS figures show fewer under-18s are also being seen by north east Essex dentists than normal.

By the end of June, 34,269 children had been seen in the past year – down from 38,662 seen by the end of March.

The BDA said practices face significant barriers to expand capacity, warning tens of millions of patients in England will effectively lose access to dental services unless current regulations evolve.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Children’s oral health in England is among the best in the world, and in the last year more than 7 million children have been seen by a dentist, with more than three quarters having no decayed, missing or filled teeth by the age of five.

“Twenty-one million adults were seen by a dentist in the last two years up to June and we are working closely with NHS England to improve access across the country.”